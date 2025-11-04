Politics

Liberal candidate leads in poll for Bucharest mayoral elections

04 November 2025

The candidate of the National Liberal Party (PNL) for Bucharest general mayor, Ciprian Ciucu, is two percentage points ahead of Daniel Băluţă, the representative of the Social Democrats (PSD) in the race, seen so far as the preferred one, according to a survey commissioned by the Liberal Party and published by Cotidianul.ro, as reported by Bursa.ro.

The error measured with a 95% confidence in the poll is 3 percentage points.

When asked who they would vote for in the next elections, respondents indicated that 26.4% would choose Ciprian Ciucu. Băluţă comes in second place with 24.5%.

Save Romania Union (USR) candidate Cătălin Drulă is only in third place, with 16.7% of the votes. 

Anca Alexandrescu, backed by Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), is in fourth place, with 15%. The last candidate measured is Ana-Maria Ciceală, from a small independent party, who has a voting intention of 4.9%.

On the other hand, 10.5% of those who answered the questions indicated other candidates.

According to the specifications of the sociological research, the participation value measured in the survey is 67.6%

The survey was conducted by Novel Research, commissioned by the PNL, on a representative sample of the population aged 18 and over in Bucharest, with random selection of households and individuals interviewed. The interviews were based on a standardized questionnaire, with data collected between October 24 and 31, 2025.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Codrin Unici)

