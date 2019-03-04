Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 04/03/2019 - 11:24
Social
Bucharest policemen to wear body cameras
03 April 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The police officers in Bucharest will receive 1,200 Body Warn Cameras – BWC that they will wear on their uniforms, local Adevarul reported. The purpose of this acquisition is to eliminate the possibility of committing bribery or abusive crime, but also to strengthen evidence in case of assault or refusal to collect biological samples.

The policemen working in the street, namely the road and public order police officers, will be the first to wear these body cameras.

Starc4sys SRL in Bucharest, which competed for this contract with 14 other companies, will deliver the equipment. The cameras will be delivered within 24 months from the moment the contract is awarded, and the Bucharest Police will pay about RON 540 (some EUR 113) per camera.

“The Body Worn Cameras can be useful for both police officers, because they can film the talks they have with citizens, but also for citizens, as they can constitute evidence in some cases,” Georgian Dragan, spokesman for the Romanian General Police Inspectorate (IGPR), said at the launch of the program.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook / Politia Romana)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 04/03/2019 - 11:24
Social
Bucharest policemen to wear body cameras
03 April 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The police officers in Bucharest will receive 1,200 Body Warn Cameras – BWC that they will wear on their uniforms, local Adevarul reported. The purpose of this acquisition is to eliminate the possibility of committing bribery or abusive crime, but also to strengthen evidence in case of assault or refusal to collect biological samples.

The policemen working in the street, namely the road and public order police officers, will be the first to wear these body cameras.

Starc4sys SRL in Bucharest, which competed for this contract with 14 other companies, will deliver the equipment. The cameras will be delivered within 24 months from the moment the contract is awarded, and the Bucharest Police will pay about RON 540 (some EUR 113) per camera.

“The Body Worn Cameras can be useful for both police officers, because they can film the talks they have with citizens, but also for citizens, as they can constitute evidence in some cases,” Georgian Dragan, spokesman for the Romanian General Police Inspectorate (IGPR), said at the launch of the program.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook / Politia Romana)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

09 April 2019
Social
Austrian businessman kills himself in Romania after lovers’ quarrel
08 April 2019
Politics
European elections 2019: Who will Romania send to the European Parliament?
08 April 2019
Justice
Romania’s military prosecutors send to court 1989 Revolution file, former president to stand trial for crimes agains humanity
06 April 2019
Travel
Romania travel: Sugas Bai – the land of mineral waters, wild nature, and bears
04 April 2019
Nature
Wildlife watching in Romania: how to connect with stunning nature
04 April 2019
Business
Chart of the week: Romania’s industrial production growth decelerates to more sustainable rates
03 April 2019
Justice
Romania’s High Court removes judicial control on former anticorruption chief
06 April 2019
Travel
Romania travel: Six towns off the beaten track to explore this year

Get in Touch with Us