Bucharest policemen to wear body cameras

The police officers in Bucharest will receive 1,200 Body Warn Cameras – BWC that they will wear on their uniforms, local Adevarul reported. The purpose of this acquisition is to eliminate the possibility of committing bribery or abusive crime, but also to strengthen evidence in case of assault or refusal to collect biological samples.

The policemen working in the street, namely the road and public order police officers, will be the first to wear these body cameras.

Starc4sys SRL in Bucharest, which competed for this contract with 14 other companies, will deliver the equipment. The cameras will be delivered within 24 months from the moment the contract is awarded, and the Bucharest Police will pay about RON 540 (some EUR 113) per camera.

“The Body Worn Cameras can be useful for both police officers, because they can film the talks they have with citizens, but also for citizens, as they can constitute evidence in some cases,” Georgian Dragan, spokesman for the Romanian General Police Inspectorate (IGPR), said at the launch of the program.

