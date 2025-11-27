Romania-Poland annual bilateral trade in goods valued at over EUR 12 billion

Trade between Romania and Poland continues to grow, with annual bilateral exchanges in goods now valued at more than EUR 12 billion, according to figures presented by the Polish-Romanian Bilateral Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PRBCC). The data was released during a reception in Bucharest marking Poland’s Independence Day and Romania’s National Day.

Polish investments in Romania have reached EUR 1.7 billion, placing Poland among Romania’s key economic partners. Poland is currently the fourth-largest supplier of goods to the Romanian market and the sixth-largest destination for Romanian exports.

Speaking at the event, Artur Tarasewicz, Consul of the Republic of Poland in Bucharest, underscored the significance of the two countries’ national holidays and the longstanding ties between them.

“Our countries are connected by unique relations. It is symbolic that, thanks to the Chamber’s initiative, the business environments together with representatives of the administration from both countries are jointly celebrating the most important national holidays today,” said Tarasewicz.

The PRBCC also highlighted the importance of increasing people-to-people connections. More than 500,000 Polish citizens visit Romania each year, a figure expected to grow following Romania’s entry into the Schengen area and the expansion of direct flights between the two countries.

“The economic collaboration between the two states is constantly evolving, with more and more companies from Poland expanding their operations in Romania, and Romanian companies finding in Poland a dynamic market and reliable partners. There is a growing interest in investments in Romania, and our mission remains to strengthen the economic bridges and facilitate the development of sustainable and profitable projects for both sides,” said Adam Sobieszkoda, Executive Director of the Polish-Romanian Bilateral Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The PRBCC is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and developing economic and trade relations between Poland and Romania, as well as historical and cultural ties.

