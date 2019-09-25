Romanian opposition party claims no confidence motion was signed by majority of MPs

Romania’s National Liberal Party (PNL), the author of the no confidence motion against the Social Democrat Government led by PM Viorica Dancila, announced that it collected over 233 signatures in support of its motion, parliamentary sources told G4Media.ro.

This should secure a majority of votes in the joint chambers of the Parliament for overthrowing the Dancila caninet. Some MPs of the ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD) have also reportedly signed the motion, the sources told G4Media.ro.

In order to have the motion passed, the opposition parties need a minimum of 233 votes.

PNL decided to file the no-confidence motion against PM Dăncilă and her government on Friday, September 27, G4Media.ro reported last week. Meanwhile, other dates were also mentioned (September 30). The other opposition parties have repeatedly called on PNL to file the motion sooner rather than later, before PSD restores its majority in the Parliament by convincing MPs from other parties to join its group. But PNL replied that they wanted to make sure that the Government's dismissal is supported by at least 233 MPs.

Notably, it remains highly unclear what will happen after the supposedly successful motion. Victor Ponta, the head of a small party (Pro Romania) that separated from PSD, said that he would rather not support a Government led by the opposition. Speaking in an interview for B1TV on September 23, he said that the alternative would be a Government formed by Pro Romania, ALDE and “the good part of PSD” (meaning those not supporting PM Dancila).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)