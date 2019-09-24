No confidence motion against RO Govt. “maybe” submitted on September 30

The main opposition party in Romania, the National Liberal Party (PNL), prepares for submitting the no confidence motion against the Government of prime minister Viorica Dancila on September 30, when the party officials expect to have collected written support from 227 MPs plus informal support from another 6, just enough for having the motion passed with the majority of MPs, Digi24.ro reported.

If filed on September 30, the motion will be debated by the joint chambers of the Parliament on October 7-11. However, in order for this to happen, the Liberal Democrat Alliance (ALDE) should extend support for the motion and contribute at least 17 votes.

ALDE president Calin Popescu Tariceanu initially promised 22 votes, but PNL president Ludovic Orban is more conservative and envisages 18-19. ALDE leading body was summoned on Monday, September 23 to make a decision in this regard, amid serious concerns about its members defecting to support the Social Democratic Party (PSD) that still controls the executive body despite its minority support in Parliament.

Tariceanu confirmed 20 votes (which is still enough) and warned that ALDE MPs disobeying the decision would be expelled. Tariceanu’s lower estimate and warnings indicate the voting remains uncertain.

On the upside, MPs of Pro Romania party of former prime minister Victor Ponta have already signed the no confidence motion.

Some 7 MPs representing the ethnic minorities also reportedly support the motion, although only one of them signed it.

