Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 08:28
Politics
Romanian Liberals rule out any pre-electoral alliance
14 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's ruling party - the National Liberal Party (PNL) - is running in the parliamentary elections on its own.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

Still, after the December elections, a majority formed by parties with similar views is needed, prime minister Ludovic Orban said on Sunday, September 13.

"The National Liberal Party is running in the elections on its own. The National Liberal Party is the strongest, most credible party, […] Of course, after the elections, we will see the formation of a majority, consisting of political parties with a close vision and which can ensure a coherent governance program for the next four years," Orban said, quoted by Agerpres.

Local elections 2020: Meet the top candidates for the Bucharest mayor seat

(Photo: Gov.ro)

[email protected]

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 08:28
Politics
Romanian Liberals rule out any pre-electoral alliance
14 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's ruling party - the National Liberal Party (PNL) - is running in the parliamentary elections on its own.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

Still, after the December elections, a majority formed by parties with similar views is needed, prime minister Ludovic Orban said on Sunday, September 13.

"The National Liberal Party is running in the elections on its own. The National Liberal Party is the strongest, most credible party, […] Of course, after the elections, we will see the formation of a majority, consisting of political parties with a close vision and which can ensure a coherent governance program for the next four years," Orban said, quoted by Agerpres.

Local elections 2020: Meet the top candidates for the Bucharest mayor seat

(Photo: Gov.ro)

[email protected]

Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content