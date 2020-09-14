Romanian Liberals rule out any pre-electoral alliance

Romania's ruling party - the National Liberal Party (PNL) - is running in the parliamentary elections on its own.

Still, after the December elections, a majority formed by parties with similar views is needed, prime minister Ludovic Orban said on Sunday, September 13.

"The National Liberal Party is running in the elections on its own. The National Liberal Party is the strongest, most credible party, […] Of course, after the elections, we will see the formation of a majority, consisting of political parties with a close vision and which can ensure a coherent governance program for the next four years," Orban said, quoted by Agerpres.

