Romanian Liberals refuse to back PM-designate Eugen Tomac's government

The National Liberal Party (PNL) will not support the investiture of a government proposed by prime minister-designate Eugen Tomac, interim PM and party leader Ilie Bolojan announced on Thursday, June 11. The decision is a significant blow to Tomac's efforts to secure parliamentary backing for a technocratic cabinet.

Speaking after a meeting of the party leadership, Ilie Bolojan said PNL lawmakers would either be absent from the parliamentary vote or attend the session without voting.

“We took this decision because a government without explicit political and parliamentary support does not have the strength to continue the reforms Romania needs and therefore is not a viable governing solution at this moment," Ilie Bolojan said, as reported by News.ro.

He argued that a cabinet lacking political backing would be weaker than a minority government and would struggle to pass difficult measures needed to address Romania's budget deficit and meet its commitments.

“A government without political support can only hope to survive," Bolojan said. "When such a government comes forward with difficult measures […], it will remain alone because no one will support it.”

The Liberal leader also described Eugen Tomac's proposed administration as "a shield" designed to spare the Social Democratic Party (PSD) from responsibility for the current political situation.

“From a political perspective, this proposal is a cover formula meant to relieve PSD of the responsibility it bears for the situation we have reached," he said.

The announcement came after consultations held this week between Eugen Tomac and parliamentary parties. Following talks on Monday, Ilie Bolojan had already expressed doubts about the viability of a technocratic government without clear political support.

Tomac was nominated for prime minister by president Nicușor Dan on June 4, roughly a month after the fall of the coalition government led by Ilie Bolojan. The previous administration collapsed following a no-confidence vote backed by PSD, a former partner in the so-called pro-European ruling coalition, and the hard-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), which is in opposition.

Other parties have yet to announce their final positions. The Save Romania Union (USR) and the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR) are also expected to hold internal meetings before deciding whether to support a Tomac-led government. USR leader Dominic Fritz said earlier this week that a technocratic cabinet backed by PSD would have limited ability to continue reforms, making support from his party unlikely.

On Wednesday evening, president Nicușor Dan called on political parties to act responsibly and unblock negotiations over the formation of a new government. He defended his nomination of Eugen Tomac, saying parties had failed to engage in constructive dialogue or propose an alternative candidate.

“People care very little about our electoral debates. They want governance," the president said.

Eugen Tomac is expected to seek parliamentary approval for his proposed cabinet in the coming days.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)