Update: Following his first round of consultations with the National Liberal Party (PNL) on Monday, prime minister-designate Eugen Tomac said he remained optimistic about securing parliamentary support for his proposed technocratic cabinet. He argued that Romania faces pressing challenges, including meeting milestones under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), preparing the state budget, and accessing EU funding programs, stressing that "every day the country is without a government" creates additional problems for citizens, News.ro reported.

“I have great hope in a fair and honest judgment, in line with the expectations of Romanian citizens, from my colleagues in the National Liberal Party to give me a vote of confidence,” Tomac said after the meeting.

He added that he intends to finalize his list of ministerial nominees by Wednesday at the latest and reiterated his goal of presenting a "technical" government to Parliament, according to Agerpres.

In his turn, PNL leader and former prime minister Ilie Bolojan said after the talks that a government lacking explicit political backing is not a solution for Romania, adding that discussions with Eugen Tomac were direct and candid. He said, as quoted by News.ro, that the party would decide on Wednesday or Thursday whether it will support the proposed cabine.

Initial story: Prime minister-designate Eugen Tomac is set to begin consultations with Romania's parliamentary parties on Monday, June 8, as he seeks backing for the technocratic government he plans to present to Parliament. The talks come after president Nicușor Dan nominated the MEP and presidential adviser to form a new cabinet following the collapse of the previous government.

According to an official schedule cited by Agerpres, Tomac will meet representatives of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Save Romania Union (USR), and the Social Democratic Party (PSD) on Monday. The consultations will take place at the parties' headquarters, with Tomac expected to make statements to the press after each round of talks.

Discussions with the remaining parliamentary parties are set to continue on Tuesday.

Eugen Tomac was nominated for the prime minister's post by president Nicușor Dan on June 4, nearly one month after the fall of the government led by former prime minister Ilie Bolojan following a no-confidence vote in Parliament.

Under Romania's Constitution, the prime minister-designate has ten days from the date of nomination to seek a vote of confidence from Parliament for both his governing program and the full list of ministers. The proposed cabinet will need the support of at least 233 lawmakers in a joint session of Parliament in order to take office.

Political parties have so far expressed mixed views regarding Tomac's proposal to form a government made up of technocrats rather than party representatives. While most parliamentary formations have agreed to hold consultations, several leaders have questioned whether a non-partisan cabinet could govern effectively without strong political support in Parliament.

According to Digi24, discussions on the structure of the future cabinet continued over the weekend, although negotiations have not yet been finalized. Several names have been mentioned in media reports for key positions, including former ambassador Luca Niculescu for foreign affairs, Mihnea Motoc for finance, and presidential adviser Radu Burnete for a possible role as deputy prime minister and economy minister.

Eugen Tomac is expected to use this week's consultations to gauge parliamentary support and refine both the composition of his cabinet and his governing program ahead of the confidence vote.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)