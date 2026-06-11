Romanian president pleads for PM-designate Eugen Tomac as parties remain reluctant

In a brief press statement on June 10, more than a month after the no-confidence motion against the government of prime minister Ilie Bolojan, Romania’s president Nicusor Dan pleaded for his honorary advisor Eugen Tomac, whom he nominated as PM-designate six days earlier. The statement came as the four parties that previously formed the ruling coalition seem unwilling to back Tomac, except maybe for the Social Democrats (PSD) – who, however, expect major concessions likely incompatible with the fiscal consolidation.

The president’s press statement followed a meeting with PM-designate Tomac, who briefed him about the outcome of his reportedly unsuccessful first round of negotiations with the political parties, Digi24 reported.

"I appeal to the responsibility of political parties: the country's interest must take precedence. My mandate is, firstly, to maintain Romania's pro-Western direction and, secondly, to prevent a possible economic collapse," the head of state declared.

Tomac has to submit the set of ministers and the ruling strategy to the Parliament by June 14 – but he can also abandon his mission (which he recently promised not to do).

President Dan blamed the political parties for not collaborating and explained that he nominated in good faith the candidate that he found most fit to negotiate a new pro-Western ruling coalition – essentially the same coalition that collapsed when the Social Democrats pulled out to join the far-right AUR against PM Ilie Bolojan.

In an attempt to reject rumours about a more complex strategy of the president, presidential advisor Radu Burnete came up with his own statement. He rejected rumours circulated about him following as the second on the list of prime minister candidates – to be appointed after the lawmakers would be more inclined to accept a candidate, such as to avoid early elections.

On his account, Tomac declared that he is ready to find the necessary compromise to offer Romania stability, noting that, in cases where there is dissatisfaction regarding the ministers proposed, he is willing to discuss with the parties to find a compromise agreed upon "by everyone". This came after the Liberals (PNL) claimed that Tomac had already accepted in his team ministers backed by the Social Democrats.

However, the key obstacle in front of Tomac’s bid for the prime ministership may not be the list of ministers, but the ruling plan. During the press conferences after the meetings he had with the parliamentary parties this week, Tomac has expressed diverging views – pledging to continue the work of PM Bolojan but also promising to accommodate the social requests expressed by the Social Democrats (who warned Tomac to abandon the austerity measures of the outgoing cabinet).

Tomac said on Wednesday morning, June 10, that he is working on finalising the list of ministers and outlining the government program, documents that are expected to be presented to Parliament by the end of the week, so that they can be submitted to a vote of confidence next week. Despite president Dan’s assurances, there is no broad agreement on the country’s main priorities, particularly on the PNRR/RRF legislation and certainly not on the state-owned enterprises restructuring, not to mention deeper structural reforms.

President Nicușor Dan would target a government with ministers from the parties of the former coalition, led by a presidential advisor, possibly Radu Burnete, political sources told G4media.ro. The scenario would be discussed at Cotroceni with the leaders of the PSD, PNL, USR, and UDMR if the Tomac government fails in the vote in Parliament.

Basically, it would be a new attempt by president Dan to change the decisions already made by PNL and USR, who decided not to ally with PSD after the motion of censure through which Sorin Grindeanu's party and the extremist AUR party dismissed the Bolojan government.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Alexandru Nechez)