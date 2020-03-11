Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei Chirileasa 

 

Politics

New poll shows narrow margin between Romania’s top political parties

03 November 2020
A new electoral poll conducted by local polling agency BCS (Biroul de Cercetari Sociale) for the Popular Movement Party (PMP) indicates a much smaller margin between the country's top political parties, News.ro reported.

Thus, while the score of the Liberal Party (PNL) is in line with other polls, at 32.6%, the poll estimates the support for the Social Democratic Party (PSD) at 28.6% - compared to 21.7% in the survey conducted by IMAS for Europa FM and released at the end of last week.

The new poll conducted by BCS also indicates a potential score of 17.6% for USR-PLUS, significantly below the 20.4% estimated by IMAS.

BCS's poll implies that PMP would make it into the Parliament with a score of 7.4% (4.8% in IMAS' poll), ahead of PRO Romania, which can count on 5.2% of the votes according to BCS - much fewer than the 8.9% score assigned by IMAS.

BCS says it counted the preferences of respondents that declared that they were sure about attending the vote. 

