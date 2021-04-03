Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 03/04/2021 - 08:40
Politics

Liberals willing to accept thorough audit at Bucharest City Hall

04 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Liberal Party (PNL), the senior ruling party and one of the political forces that backed Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan in the local elections, said that a thorough audit of the Bucharest City Hall's past activity during the "Social Democrat administration" is needed.

But the mandate for such an action should be more specific than the one inked by mayor Dan and rejected by the Liberal councilors last week - the PNL Bucharest office representatives explained, News.ro reported.

Last week, Bucharest's General Council rejected a draft decision for ordering a thorough independent audit to investigate the City Hall's activity over the past four years. PNL, which voted against it, now explains that the decision was not specific enough as it didn't mention the exact period targeted by the audit, the minimum limit for the contracts to be checked, and the budget for the audit contract.

"The draft decision mentioned that all public procurements would be verified for the 4-year period, without specifying the volume of files to be evaluated and without offering the possibility to verify only the acquisitions above a certain threshold," the Liberals objected.

The vote on this decision came simultaneously with the one on mayor Dan's decision for suspending the Zonal Urban Development Plans (PUZ) in districts - an action fiercely objected by the developers and partly by the Liberals. 

(Photo: Remus Grigore/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 03/04/2021 - 08:40
Politics

Liberals willing to accept thorough audit at Bucharest City Hall

04 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Liberal Party (PNL), the senior ruling party and one of the political forces that backed Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan in the local elections, said that a thorough audit of the Bucharest City Hall's past activity during the "Social Democrat administration" is needed.

But the mandate for such an action should be more specific than the one inked by mayor Dan and rejected by the Liberal councilors last week - the PNL Bucharest office representatives explained, News.ro reported.

Last week, Bucharest's General Council rejected a draft decision for ordering a thorough independent audit to investigate the City Hall's activity over the past four years. PNL, which voted against it, now explains that the decision was not specific enough as it didn't mention the exact period targeted by the audit, the minimum limit for the contracts to be checked, and the budget for the audit contract.

"The draft decision mentioned that all public procurements would be verified for the 4-year period, without specifying the volume of files to be evaluated and without offering the possibility to verify only the acquisitions above a certain threshold," the Liberals objected.

The vote on this decision came simultaneously with the one on mayor Dan's decision for suspending the Zonal Urban Development Plans (PUZ) in districts - an action fiercely objected by the developers and partly by the Liberals. 

(Photo: Remus Grigore/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

02 March 2021
Justice
Former Romanian tourism minister Elena Udrea and former president Basescu's daughter get jail sentences in corruption case
01 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian farm supplies retailer’s listing on Bucharest Stock Exchange makes new millionaire
01 March 2021
RI +
Urban Cultor: Bucharest project bets on urban gardening’s potential, works to get city residents to compost
02 March 2021
Culture
Western TV series starring Matthias Schoenaerts to film in Romania
22 February 2021
Capital markets
Romanian IT group Bittnet's shares added to FTSE Russel indices
22 February 2021
RI +
Fifteen large multinationals change their country managers in Romania in less than two months
19 February 2021
Business
Romanian fintech startup iFactor raises EUR 700,000 on London-based crowdfunding platform Seedrs
19 February 2021
Business
Former Romanian billionaire Ioan Niculae gets final five-year jail sentence for corruption