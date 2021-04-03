Liberals willing to accept thorough audit at Bucharest City Hall

Romania's Liberal Party (PNL), the senior ruling party and one of the political forces that backed Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan in the local elections, said that a thorough audit of the Bucharest City Hall's past activity during the "Social Democrat administration" is needed.

But the mandate for such an action should be more specific than the one inked by mayor Dan and rejected by the Liberal councilors last week - the PNL Bucharest office representatives explained, News.ro reported.

Last week, Bucharest's General Council rejected a draft decision for ordering a thorough independent audit to investigate the City Hall's activity over the past four years. PNL, which voted against it, now explains that the decision was not specific enough as it didn't mention the exact period targeted by the audit, the minimum limit for the contracts to be checked, and the budget for the audit contract.

"The draft decision mentioned that all public procurements would be verified for the 4-year period, without specifying the volume of files to be evaluated and without offering the possibility to verify only the acquisitions above a certain threshold," the Liberals objected.

The vote on this decision came simultaneously with the one on mayor Dan's decision for suspending the Zonal Urban Development Plans (PUZ) in districts - an action fiercely objected by the developers and partly by the Liberals.

(Photo: Remus Grigore/ Dreamstime)

