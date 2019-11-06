Romania’s PM sacks advisor for remarks on cutting public workplaces

Romanian prime minister Viorica Dancila dismissed her advisor on economic matters Remus Borza, less than one week after appointing him to replace Darius Valcov, News.ro reported.

Borza, an insolvency lawyer known for his work at Hidroelectrica where he streamlined the company’s activity mainly by terminating costly contracts and cutting the workforce, expressed radical views about the functioning of the budgetary sector. He argued in favor of more flexible local administration, arguing that many villages lack population. He also advocated for a smaller number of ministries and smaller central administration.

Finally, during his short term as PM advisor, Borza joined the senior ruling party, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) as well. He had been elected as MP on the lists of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), which excluded him reportedly for having negotiated with PSD on his own for a position in the Government.

“Big changes are coming,” Borza announced immediately after his appointment as PM advisor.

(Photo source: Facebook/Remus Borza)