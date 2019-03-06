Romania Insider
Romania’s PM Dancila appoints insolvency lawyer as advisor
03 June 2019
Romania’s prime minister Viorica Dancila appointed Remus Borza, a lawyer best known for the insolvency procedures he carried, including the successful recovery of hydropower plant Hidroelectrica, as an advisor for economic, reform and fiscal matters, Hotnews.ro reported.

Elected MP on the lists of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), he was dismissed from the party for his alleged attempts to negotiate a seat in the Government (in the ministry of energy, reportedly).

Although the decree published in the Official Journal does not mention whether Borza’s appointment results in the dismissal of Darius Valcov, Dancila’s past advisor on broadly the same matters, the appointment of the new advisor implies the de facto replacement of Valcov. Promoted by former PSD president Liviu Dragnea, Darius Valcov is believed to have authored the economic strategy of the Social Democratic Party (PSD). He also received an eight-year sentence, not final, that awaits appeal for more than one year. Borza, in his turn, received a suspended one-year sentence for conflict of interest.

“PSD needs a new team of communicators and can’t reinvent itself with characters such as Rodica Nassar, Octav Cozmânca, Mircea Geoana, and Adrian Năstase,” wrote Remus Borza, immediately after his appointment as PM advisor. These are PSD members that got higher positions, or hopes for one, after former PSD president Dragnea was sent to jail and replaced at the top of the party.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Remus Borza)

