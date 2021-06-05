Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 05/06/2021 - 08:37
Politics

PM draws positive conclusion from GRECO’s negative report on RO justice reform progress

06 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Council of Europe Group of States against Corruption (GRECO) has made public its Second Interim Compliance Report of Fourth Evaluation Round on Romania, including the Follow-up report to the Ad Hoc (Rule 34) Report, as adopted by GRECO at its 87th Plenary Meeting (Strasbourg, 22-25 March 2021).

The report points to a "globally unsatisfactory" current level of compliance with the recommendations.

Prime minister Florin Citu argues that the report confirms that "we are on the right path."

"The whole report says one very important thing: we are on the right track. This coalition is on the right track and must continue the reforms we have begun. First, we have stopped the evil and reversed the negative effects of the reforms initiated in period 2017-2019," Citu said at the end of the Government meeting on Wednesday, May 5, quoted by Hotnews.ro.

According to the report, GRECO admits that overall, the authorities seem to be determined to reverse or abandon many of the controversial judicial reforms, which "is an evolution very much welcomed and supported."

Yet, given that the two important pieces of legislation are at an early stage of development, and bearing in mind that the bulk of GRECO's recommendations have not been addressed, GRECO concluded that the level of compliance remains very low.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 05/05/2021 - 08:58
05 May 2021
Politics
GRECO report on Romania: compliance with recommendation remains globally unsatisfactory
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 05/06/2021 - 08:37
Politics

PM draws positive conclusion from GRECO’s negative report on RO justice reform progress

06 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Council of Europe Group of States against Corruption (GRECO) has made public its Second Interim Compliance Report of Fourth Evaluation Round on Romania, including the Follow-up report to the Ad Hoc (Rule 34) Report, as adopted by GRECO at its 87th Plenary Meeting (Strasbourg, 22-25 March 2021).

The report points to a "globally unsatisfactory" current level of compliance with the recommendations.

Prime minister Florin Citu argues that the report confirms that "we are on the right path."

"The whole report says one very important thing: we are on the right track. This coalition is on the right track and must continue the reforms we have begun. First, we have stopped the evil and reversed the negative effects of the reforms initiated in period 2017-2019," Citu said at the end of the Government meeting on Wednesday, May 5, quoted by Hotnews.ro.

According to the report, GRECO admits that overall, the authorities seem to be determined to reverse or abandon many of the controversial judicial reforms, which "is an evolution very much welcomed and supported."

Yet, given that the two important pieces of legislation are at an early stage of development, and bearing in mind that the bulk of GRECO's recommendations have not been addressed, GRECO concluded that the level of compliance remains very low.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 05/05/2021 - 08:58
05 May 2021
Politics
GRECO report on Romania: compliance with recommendation remains globally unsatisfactory
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

05 May 2021
Business
US biotech startup gets USD 140 mln financing to advance groundbreaking research started by Romanian professor at Caltech
04 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange’s blue-chip index, up 15.7% in four months
27 April 2021
Business
Ford will invest USD 300 mln to produce all-electric commercial vehicle at its plant in Romania
27 April 2021
Social
How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Romania: Online appointments, mobile and drive-through centers & more
21 April 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
UiPath reaches USD 35 bln capitalization upon NYSE listing. CEO: Our journey began with 10 people in an apartment in Romania
20 April 2021
Business
Romanian FintechOS raises USD 60 mln in Series B funding round to continue international expansion
19 April 2021
RI +
Ufuk Tandoğan, CEO Garanti BBVA Romania: This country has become my second home
14 April 2021
Politics
Reformist USR-PLUS alliance says it no longer supports Romania's Liberal PM Florin Citu after health minister's dismissal