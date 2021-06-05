PM draws positive conclusion from GRECO’s negative report on RO justice reform progress

The Council of Europe Group of States against Corruption (GRECO) has made public its Second Interim Compliance Report of Fourth Evaluation Round on Romania, including the Follow-up report to the Ad Hoc (Rule 34) Report, as adopted by GRECO at its 87th Plenary Meeting (Strasbourg, 22-25 March 2021).

The report points to a "globally unsatisfactory" current level of compliance with the recommendations.

Prime minister Florin Citu argues that the report confirms that "we are on the right path."

"The whole report says one very important thing: we are on the right track. This coalition is on the right track and must continue the reforms we have begun. First, we have stopped the evil and reversed the negative effects of the reforms initiated in period 2017-2019," Citu said at the end of the Government meeting on Wednesday, May 5, quoted by Hotnews.ro.

According to the report, GRECO admits that overall, the authorities seem to be determined to reverse or abandon many of the controversial judicial reforms, which "is an evolution very much welcomed and supported."

Yet, given that the two important pieces of legislation are at an early stage of development, and bearing in mind that the bulk of GRECO's recommendations have not been addressed, GRECO concluded that the level of compliance remains very low.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

