Romanian PM Citu opens wedding season, up to 300 vaccinated participants accepted

Prime minister Florin Cîţu announced another set of COVID-19 security measures that will be relaxed or phased off from July.

Among them, the wedding and baptism parties will be allowed with the participation of up to 300 persons under certain conditions: each person should have at least 2 square metres, and the participants must be vaccinated, B1.ro reported. Under normal conditions (no restriction regarding the vaccination or space), the parties are allowed up to 150 participants outdoors and 100 in closed spaces.

Under other newly passed provisions, it is allowed to organize open-air festivals or shows, concerts or other cultural events with the participation of more than 2,500 spectators with a space of ​1 square metre per person, as well as wearing a protective mask. Participation in such events is allowed only for people vaccinated against the virus.

