Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 08/01/2019 - 08:11
Social
Romanian PM asks one more week of holiday for pupils and hotel owners
01 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian prime minister Viorica Dăncilă officially asked the minister of education, in the Government meeting on Wednesday, to delay the start of the school year for one week to September 16.

According to sources quoted by Edupedu.ro, the demand came from tourism employers.

"Minister Ecaterina Andronescu, please consider the beginning of the school year from September 16. I am convinced that it is still a measure expected by the students in Romania," PM Dăncilă said at the end of the Government meeting.

During previous debates about the length of the holidays, both school teachers and parents argued for shorter summer holidays (typically three months, this year one week shorter).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 08/01/2019 - 08:11
Social
Romanian PM asks one more week of holiday for pupils and hotel owners
01 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian prime minister Viorica Dăncilă officially asked the minister of education, in the Government meeting on Wednesday, to delay the start of the school year for one week to September 16.

According to sources quoted by Edupedu.ro, the demand came from tourism employers.

"Minister Ecaterina Andronescu, please consider the beginning of the school year from September 16. I am convinced that it is still a measure expected by the students in Romania," PM Dăncilă said at the end of the Government meeting.

During previous debates about the length of the holidays, both school teachers and parents argued for shorter summer holidays (typically three months, this year one week shorter).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

31 July 2019
Social
Caracal murder case: Transcript of Romanian teen’s emergency calls reveals questionable reaction of authorities
30 July 2019
Politics
Romania’s newly appointed interior minister resigns after shocking murder of teenage girl
29 July 2019
Politics
Ruling coalition, president quarrel over justice changes after teenage girls killed by kidnapper in Romania
28 July 2019
Social
Murder outrages Romania: Mechanic admits to killing two girl hitchhikers
26 July 2019
People
Romanian appointed acting chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency
24 July 2019
Culture & History
Where to watch films outdoors in Bucharest and in the country
17 July 2019
Politics
Romanian appointed NATO Deputy Secretary General
15 July 2019
Letters
Guest post: The “Audrey Hepburn” of tennis wins at Wimbledon

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40