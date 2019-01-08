Romanian PM asks one more week of holiday for pupils and hotel owners

Romanian prime minister Viorica Dăncilă officially asked the minister of education, in the Government meeting on Wednesday, to delay the start of the school year for one week to September 16.

According to sources quoted by Edupedu.ro, the demand came from tourism employers.

"Minister Ecaterina Andronescu, please consider the beginning of the school year from September 16. I am convinced that it is still a measure expected by the students in Romania," PM Dăncilă said at the end of the Government meeting.

During previous debates about the length of the holidays, both school teachers and parents argued for shorter summer holidays (typically three months, this year one week shorter).

(Photo source: Gov.ro)