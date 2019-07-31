Romania's Govt. considers EUR 50 school vouchers for all pupils

Each pupil in Romania who attends primary, secondary or high school will have the right, this fall, to receive 5 tickets of RON 50 (EUR 11) each, according to a draft Government decision launched for debate by the Education Ministry, Edupedu.ro reported.

Parents will receive the money only if they submit a request and a declaration on their own responsibility to the school.

With this money, parents can buy sports equipment, school books (school textbooks, teaching aids, compulsory literature provided in the bibliography of school programs, atlases, dictionaries) and school supplies. The tickets will be issued in October-November 2019 and expire on June 12, 2020, according to the source.

The condition that students must meet in order to receive these tickets is to attend the courses. If all pupils received these tickets, as stipulated in the draft normative act, the budget of the program would amount to RON 593 million (EUR 124 mln).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)