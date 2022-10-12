Ploiești to get hot water after two months pause

The residents of Ploiești, a major city about 60 km north of Bucharest, will have hot water again, after more than two months without it, as City Hall took over production and distribution from the County Council.

Ploiești City Hall received the approval of the Competition Council to take over the thermal energy plant that supplies the city with hot water from the County Council, said mayor Andrei Volosevici in a post on social media. The plant and its management had been at the center of the conflict between the two, despite the fact that the heads of both local authorities are from the same political party.

Roughly 130,000 people living in Ploiești were left without hot water early in August after the company charged with managing the system began essential repair works. As the repairs stretched over weeks and months, the County Council and Ploieşti City Hall began pointing fingers at each other.

Hot water and heat from the centralized heating system will most likely return to the city by October 16, says the mayor, in time for the cold season.

The announcement was not met with gratitude by many. “Now we’re only waiting for your resignation,” said one person in a comment. “Why did you make a mockery out of the whole city for so long?” read another comment.

