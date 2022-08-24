Roughly 130,000 people living in Ploiești are without hot water for the 23rd day after the company selected by Prahova County Council to manage the centralized heating system decided to begin repairs.

The centralized system in Ploieşti, one of the most industrialized cities in Romania, is jointly managed by the Prahova County Council, which also owns the Brazi thermal power plant, the company managing the water transportation network, and the city of Ploieşti. The latter handles the distribution network of the city.

The hot water was first turned off when the company selected by the County Council to provide maintenance for the centralized heating system decided to attempt to repair the network that powers the entire system.

It soon became obvious, according to G4Media, that the problem could not be fixed quickly and as more and more time passed, the County Council and Ploieşti City Hall began pointing fingers at each other. To break the standoff, the Council asked the City Hall to take ownership over the Brazi thermal power plant and manage the entire central heating system by itself, through a company of its own.

Nevertheless, no viable solution is yet in sight, and over 100,000 inhabitants of Ploiești, not to mention several hospitals, are still without hot water. The company currently managing the centralized heating service in the city said that it had not yet started repair works at the number two hot water boiler, which is, according to its spokespersons, “the only usable source for producing thermal energy.”

The same company also argues that more than half of the 30 days during which the hot water has been shut off were wasted because the contracting authority forbid its teams from starting repair works at the hot water boiler.

