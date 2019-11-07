Top 100 WTA players at BRD Bucharest Open 2019

A total of 13 women tennis players in the WTA Top 100 will come at the BRD Bucharest Open 2019, Adevarul reported.

The tennis tournament takes place between July 13 and July 21 at Arenele BNR in Bucharest.

Anastasija Sevastova, the WTA no 12, is a favorite this year at the event, where Viktoria Kuzmova, the WTA no 46, Alison Van Uytvanck, the WTA no 57, Veronika Kudermetova, the WTA no 59, Tamara Zidansek, the WTA no 60, Polona Hercog, the WTA no 61, Margarita Gasparyan, the WTA no 62, Kaia Kanepi, the WTO no 69, Sara Sorribes Tormo, the WTO no 70, and Laura Siegemund, the WTO no 83, will also play.

The Romanian tennis players taking part are Sorana Cîrstea, Irina Begu, and Ana Bogdan, who two years ago made it to the semifinals of the tournament.

Ivana Joracic, Dalila Jakupovic, Krystina Pliskova, Ysaline Bonaventure, Lara Arruabarrena and Tereza Smitkova also confirmed their attendance at the event.

Tickets are available at bilete.ro and at the box office of Arenele BNR.

(Photo: BRD Bucharest Open Facebook Page)

