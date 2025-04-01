Play about religious fanaticism at Bucharest National Theatre sparks heated debate

The play "The Prophet Elijah" (Prorocul Ilie), staged at the I.L. Caragiale National Theatre in Bucharest, has sparked a wave of intense reactions immediately after the premiere, with critics labeling it an insult to those holding Christian faith. In response, TNB representatives and the cast of the play say it does not intend to offend.

The play by Tadeusz Słobodzianek centers on Eliasz Klimowicz, a man from 1930s–1940s Poland who proclaimed himself the "Prophet Elijah" and formed a small community of followers. After witnessing a futile wait for the apocalypse, they resort to crucifying their prophet in an attempt to hasten the end of the world.

The director of the play, Botond Nagy, said he aimed to make spectators “examine their own beliefs in a new light and understand the true value of this miraculous human connection that is faith,” according to Libertatea.

However, some felt outraged after witnessing pictures and clips from the play, calling it “blasphemous.” Some even called for a boycott of the National Theatre, a Bucharest landmark, or for the banning of the play.

Following numerous negative reactions, the National Theatre issued a statement saying that the play does not intend to offend the Christian faith or any other religious belief. Furthermore, the theatre stated that certain images shared on social media were taken out of context, leading to a distortion of the play’s message.

"The performance is not blasphemous and does not seek to ridicule faith; on the contrary, it invites reflection on the relationship between humans and divinity. As mentioned on the official website of the production, 'The Prophet Elijah' is an invitation to sincere meditation on faith and religion in a time of profound spiritual and moral crisis," said representatives of the National Theatre. "Theatre is, by definition, a place of questions, not of imposed answers, a space where every spectator has the freedom to interpret and reflect," concluded the National Theatre officials.

Nevertheless, the outrage continued, and Botond Nagy, the director of "The Prophet Elijah", announced on Friday, March 29, that he would file criminal complaints and a petition with the National Council for Combating Discrimination due to "threatening and discriminatory messages" he has received on social media.

Mihai Bendeac, a popular Romanian actor, also weighed in, siding with the director. "For 'heresy' and 'blasphemy,' you guys picked the wrong century. If you had been born in the Middle Ages, you could have burned actors, directors, and spectators alive in the name of God," Bendeac wrote in a Facebook post.

Richard Bovnoczki, the National Theatre actor who plays the Prophet Elijah, also issued a public message on his Facebook page. "People of Romania, the play 'The Prophet Elijah' is not blasphemy! Elijah himself tells you this, and not ironically. Not at all!" he begins.

"The play does not defame, insult, or mock anything sacred. Firstly, because neither the director, the theatre’s manager, nor the cast intended such a thing, and secondly, because the text itself, through its poetic structure, its verses, and its profound content, gives the play a sensitivity that leaves no room for mockery," the actor states.

He highlights that "the image of the woman on the cross, which has branded our play as blasphemous and inflamed opinions, is a representation of ignorance and naivety. It is an image of insolence and foolishness, of losing one’s spiritual bearings," Bovnoczki argues.

Unconvinced, the Romanian Orthodox Church issued a strong statement. "We take note with sorrow of the defamatory use of Christian religious symbols during the performance of 'The Prophet Elijah' and hope that, in the future, cultural manifestations will continue to respect their sacred dimension, without compromising their spiritual value in any way," the statement said.

In response, Bovnoczki expressed his wish that the Church’s position be based on an understanding of the entire play and not just isolated fragments taken out of context.

Culture minister Natalia Intotero also reacted, stating that a state secretary would be involved in resolving this unfortunate incident. "I believe the cultural sphere should unite, not divide, especially in these challenging times for Romanians. These are times when citizens have differing opinions, which is why I think that, in the coming period, colleagues responsible in this field must be more engaged," declared Minister Intotero.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Teatrul Naţional "I. L. Caragiale" Bucureşti on Facebook)