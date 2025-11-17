Video

Update: During a meeting of the Tulcea County Committee for Emergency Situations, held at 13:00, a preventive evacuation order was also issued for the population of Ceatalchioi, the Emergency Situations Inspectorate (IGSU) announced. Similarly to the village of Plauru, "The decision was taken to eliminate potential risks and to protect the population and property in the area. The evacuation applies to both people and animals."

Initial story: Romanian authorities carried out preventive evacuations in the village of Plauru in Tulcea county early Monday, November 17, after a drone attack on the Ukrainian port of Izmail ignited a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) vessel located close to the Romanian border, officials said. The fire, triggered during overnight strikes by Russian forces on targets near the Danube, prompted an immediate assessment by emergency services due to the proximity and potential risks to nearby communities.

The General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU) announced that local authorities, working with the Interior Ministry’s specialized structures, ordered the temporary evacuation of residents and animals in areas closest to the possible blast zone.

“So far, 15 people have been evacuated from the village of Plauru and will be transported to Ceatalchioi, where local authorities have prepared accommodation facilities for them,” IGSU said on Monday morning.

The measure will remain in place until the situation no longer poses any threat. The County Committee for Emergency Situations was activated to monitor developments and coordinate response efforts.

The Ministry of Defense (MApN) said its radar and surveillance systems detected and tracked airborne targets moving through Ukrainian airspace near Tulcea county during the overnight attack. At 02:30, authorities issued a RO-Alert warning to residents in the northern part of the county.

The ministry noted, however, that no unauthorized entry into Romania’s airspace was recorded.

“The Ministry of Defense forces will carry out inspections today in the areas where risks may arise as a result of last night’s events. Allied structures are also being informed in real time about the situations along the border with Ukraine,” reads the press release.

The Romanian ministry also condemned the Russian strikes, calling them unjustified attacks on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure and a serious violation of international law.

The Romanian village of Plauru has repeatedly been in focus due to its proximity to the border with Ukraine and the incidents caused by the ongoing war in the neighbouring country.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Ovidiu Micsik)