Plane used by Romanian athletes for Paris Olympic Games renamed "Nadia Comăneci”

The TAROM aircraft that will transport Romanian athletes to the Olympic Games in Paris has been renamed "Nadia Comăneci," with the famous gymnast’s autograph featured on the plane.

On the occasion of the Paris Olympic Games, TAROM has renamed the aircraft that will carry Romanian athletes to the capital of France. Nadia Comăneci's name and autograph have been wrapped on the TAROM Boeing 737-800 aircraft, previously named 'Sarmizegetusa,' in honor of the holder of five Olympic gold medals, in 1976 and 1980, and the record for the first perfect 10 in gymnastics history, in Montreal, according to a press release issued on Wednesday by TAROM.

After the Olympic Games, the aircraft will continue to serve TAROM's customers.

This is the first aircraft in the TAROM fleet to bear the name of a Romanian athlete.

"It is an honor to always be close to my country and Romanian sports. Best of luck at the Olympic Games in Paris!" Nadia Comăneci conveyed to the Romanian athletes, cited in the company press release.

The Paris Olympic Games will take place from July 26 to August 11. About 80 Romanian athletes will take part in the competition.

(Photo source: TAROM on Facebook)