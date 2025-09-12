Business

Romanian doors and windows producer Pinum announces EUR 14 mln factory project

12 September 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Pinum, one of the leading door and window manufacturers in Romania, has concluded a financing agreement worth over EUR 10 million with Banca Transilvania for the development of a new factory in northern Bucharest, at Moara Vlăsiei.

The total investment exceeds EUR 14 million and will allow doubling the annual capacity for manufacturing doors and windows, supporting the company's strategy of increasing exports.

The energy requirements for the Moara Vlăsiei factory will be met by solar panels, aiming to reduce reliance on external energy sources and protect the environment, the company also said.

Pinum Doors & Windows, part of the Nusco group, has been present in Romania since 1992 and is one of the largest manufacturers and traders of doors, windows, and parquet locally.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
Business

Romanian doors and windows producer Pinum announces EUR 14 mln factory project

12 September 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Pinum, one of the leading door and window manufacturers in Romania, has concluded a financing agreement worth over EUR 10 million with Banca Transilvania for the development of a new factory in northern Bucharest, at Moara Vlăsiei.

The total investment exceeds EUR 14 million and will allow doubling the annual capacity for manufacturing doors and windows, supporting the company's strategy of increasing exports.

The energy requirements for the Moara Vlăsiei factory will be met by solar panels, aiming to reduce reliance on external energy sources and protect the environment, the company also said.

Pinum Doors & Windows, part of the Nusco group, has been present in Romania since 1992 and is one of the largest manufacturers and traders of doors, windows, and parquet locally.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 September 2025
Macro
Government: IMF backs Romania’s fiscal measures, sees 1% GDP growth in 2025
12 September 2025
Events
Romania’s Alba Iulia to host 10,000 people at 2.7-km community table in Guinness World Record attempt
12 September 2025
Politics
Romania summons Russian ambassador in Bucharest on Polish drones incident
12 September 2025
Transport
Govt. approves 10-year development plan for Bucharest Băneasa Airport, including new terminal and hangar
12 September 2025
Justice
Former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu remains under judicial supervision as Bucharest Tribunal rejects appeal
11 September 2025
Living in Romania
Bulgarians and Romanians have lowest life expectancy in EU, Eurostat data shows
11 September 2025
Macro
Romania’s annual inflation nears double digits in August on energy prices and VAT hike
11 September 2025
Real Estate
Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment up 10% y/y to EUR 494 in Bucharest