Romanian doors and windows producer Pinum announces EUR 14 mln factory project

Pinum, one of the leading door and window manufacturers in Romania, has concluded a financing agreement worth over EUR 10 million with Banca Transilvania for the development of a new factory in northern Bucharest, at Moara Vlăsiei.

The total investment exceeds EUR 14 million and will allow doubling the annual capacity for manufacturing doors and windows, supporting the company's strategy of increasing exports.

The energy requirements for the Moara Vlăsiei factory will be met by solar panels, aiming to reduce reliance on external energy sources and protect the environment, the company also said.

Pinum Doors & Windows, part of the Nusco group, has been present in Romania since 1992 and is one of the largest manufacturers and traders of doors, windows, and parquet locally.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)