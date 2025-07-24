Romanian PM dismisses Consumer Protection Agency head amid legal probe

Prime minister Ilie Bolojan dismissed Cristian Popescu Piedone from his post as president of the Consumer Protection Agency (ANPC), the Government announced on Wednesday, July 23.

Popescu Piedone was placed under judicial control on July 22 as the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) is carrying out an investigation where he is accused of giving prior warning of an upcoming inspection to a hotel in Sinaia.

The dismissal decision came "after the analysis of the documents received from ANPC and DNA, which show that Cristian Victor Popescu Piedone can no longer perform his duties," the Government said.

ANPC vice president Sebastian Ioan Hotca will take over Popescu Piedone's duties until a new appointment is made. Hotca previously served as interim president of the ANPC after the resignation of former president Horia Constantinescu in 2024.

Cristian Popescu Piedone has been the head of ANPC since February, when former PM Marcel Ciolacu appointed him to the post.

Last year, he ran to become mayor of Bucharest. He was previously mayor of Bucharest's District 5.

He was also mayor of Bucharest's District 4 from 2008 until November 2015, when he resigned following the Colectiv club fire.

