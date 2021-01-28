Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 01/28/2021 - 15:09
Culture

Two works by Picasso auctioned to support the refurbishment of Brașov Art Museum

28 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Two graphic works by Pablo Picasso will be on sale at an online auction organized by Artmark on February 2.

The works, donated by lawyer and art collector George Șerban, have a starting price of EUR 250. The proceeds from their sale will be donated for the refurbishment of the permanent exhibition venues of the Brașov Art Museum.

The museum needs more than RON 10,000 (EUR 2,053) to refurbish six halls. The works started last year but were put on hold to identify new funding sources.

The February 2 auction, titled The Graphic Art Auction of an Important Bucharest Collector, gathers works by Monet, Dali, Magritte, Matisse, Klimt, Modigliani, Chagall, alongside works by Basquait, Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein or Braque, Artmark announced.

The auction takes place on the Artmark Live platform.

Until the day of the auction, the works can be seen at the Cesianu–Racoviță Palace in Bucharest, for free, between 10:00 and 20:00.

(Photo courtesy of Artmark)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 01/25/2021 - 15:09
25 January 2021
Culture
Autographed, deluxe copy of Obama’s A Promised Land on sale at Bucharest auction
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 01/28/2021 - 15:09
Culture

Two works by Picasso auctioned to support the refurbishment of Brașov Art Museum

28 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Two graphic works by Pablo Picasso will be on sale at an online auction organized by Artmark on February 2.

The works, donated by lawyer and art collector George Șerban, have a starting price of EUR 250. The proceeds from their sale will be donated for the refurbishment of the permanent exhibition venues of the Brașov Art Museum.

The museum needs more than RON 10,000 (EUR 2,053) to refurbish six halls. The works started last year but were put on hold to identify new funding sources.

The February 2 auction, titled The Graphic Art Auction of an Important Bucharest Collector, gathers works by Monet, Dali, Magritte, Matisse, Klimt, Modigliani, Chagall, alongside works by Basquait, Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein or Braque, Artmark announced.

The auction takes place on the Artmark Live platform.

Until the day of the auction, the works can be seen at the Cesianu–Racoviță Palace in Bucharest, for free, between 10:00 and 20:00.

(Photo courtesy of Artmark)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 01/25/2021 - 15:09
25 January 2021
Culture
Autographed, deluxe copy of Obama’s A Promised Land on sale at Bucharest auction
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

28 January 2021
Social
What makes Bucharest such a great city for remote working?
20 January 2021
Travel
COVID-19: Traveling to Romania - quarantine requirements & national restrictions
19 January 2021
Business
Conservation agriculture: How Romanian farmers can help protect the environment and gain from it
14 January 2021
Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster
28 January 2021
Social
Brexit: What changes for Romanian citizens starting January 2021
15 January 2021
Travel
Winter special: Where to go skiing in Romania during the pandemic
15 January 2021
Travel
Flights connecting Romania to European destinations: New routes announced for 2021
08 January 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Janine Holenstein (Swiss): Romania brought diversity, ingenuity, new friends to my life