Two works by Picasso auctioned to support the refurbishment of Brașov Art Museum

Two graphic works by Pablo Picasso will be on sale at an online auction organized by Artmark on February 2.

The works, donated by lawyer and art collector George Șerban, have a starting price of EUR 250. The proceeds from their sale will be donated for the refurbishment of the permanent exhibition venues of the Brașov Art Museum.

The museum needs more than RON 10,000 (EUR 2,053) to refurbish six halls. The works started last year but were put on hold to identify new funding sources.

The February 2 auction, titled The Graphic Art Auction of an Important Bucharest Collector, gathers works by Monet, Dali, Magritte, Matisse, Klimt, Modigliani, Chagall, alongside works by Basquait, Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein or Braque, Artmark announced.

The auction takes place on the Artmark Live platform.

Until the day of the auction, the works can be seen at the Cesianu–Racoviță Palace in Bucharest, for free, between 10:00 and 20:00.

