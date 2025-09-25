Society

First images published from inside Romania's massive National Cathedral

25 September 2025

The People's Salvation Cathedral in Bucharest, a titanic building which has been under construction for the last 15 years, is a month away from inauguration, and the Church has released the first images of its interior. 

From the photos, it can be seen that some scaffolding is still placed along the walls, as work is being done on the last columns, the icons, and a portion of the floor. However, by the day of the inauguration, all work is expected to be completed, as hundreds of thousands of believers and representatives of the church are expected. 

This is the first time that photos show the interior of the new Cathedral. The unveiling will take place on October 26, according to Digi24.

The Cathedral has more than 100 windows, and its walls, which depict 300 saints, are gilded with gold. The five chandeliers, the central pieces of the building, are around 6 meters tall.

There is also a 25-ton bell that bears the image of Patriarch Daniel and a 7-meter-high cross weighing 7 tons.

Aside from the interior, the building itself is taller than the already impressive Palace of Parliament by 36 meters. 

In total, EUR 270 million went into the building of the new National Cathedral. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Catedrala Nationala on Facebook)

Normal
Society

