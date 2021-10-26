Profile picture for user sfodor
Culture

Romania photo of the day: Statue of King Michael unveiled in Sinaia

26 October 2021
A statue of King Michael I was unveiled on October 25 in Sinaia, marking 100 years since the birth of the country’s last monarch.

The statue (photo by Daniel Angelescu ©Casa Majestății Sale Custodele Coroanei) is located on the George Enescu esplanade, on the Carol I Boulevard in Sinaia, the town where the king was born in 1921.  

Artist Bogdan Ioan designed the statue. He was selected following an international competition. 

The Custodian of the Crown, princess Margareta, and Sinaia mayor Vlad Oprea attended the event, alongside culture minister Bogdan Gheorghiu, MPs, and Government representatives. 

At the same time, an exhibition displaying photos of King Michael opened at the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) in Bucharest. The photos were taken by Daniel Angelescu, an official photographer of the Romanian royal family. Five images from the archive of the Romanian Academy Library are also displayed.

The National Bank of Romania said it would issue a series of gold coins with the portrait of the monarch to mark 100 years since his birth.

(Photo: Daniel Angelescu © Casa Majestății Sale Custodele Coroanei / Familia Regala a Romaniei Facebook Page)

