"Come to the Suțu Palace to choose your best friend!"

An exhibition featuring photos of dogs waiting to be adopted is on display at the Museum of the Municipality of Bucharest, on the exterior of Suțu Palace, until August 28.

The exhibition was organized by the Ilfov County Council and the Speranța (Hope) Foundation, together with the museum, and is dedicated to the dogs currently living in the Brănești and Speranța animal shelters.

The initiative was taken due to the growing problem of animal homelessness in Romania.

"The exhibition in collaboration with the Museum of Bucharest helps enormously. Through it, the photos of the dogs will get where they need to go: into people's hearts,” says Hilde Tudora, head of the Animal Protection Office of CJ Ilfov.

Of the importance of adopting a pet instead of buying, she says: „There is not a day that goes by without someone complaining about the fact that there are stray dogs on the streets. They’re there, yes. And they will continue to be there as long as we don’t get involved. It's important that people choose to adopt and understand that breed doesn't matter, that strays are wonderful dogs, that are more balanced and are truly grateful."

Passerby are invited to give some attention to these animals in need of love and long-term shelter, and, if they are able, consider adopting one of the about 800 dogs currently taken care of by the Brănești and Speranța shelters.

All of the dogs have been vaccinated, dewormed, and microchipped, and adults have also been sterilized, so adopting a new furry friend is pretty much hassle-free.

In order to adopt a dog from a shelter, a person needs only to fill out the required form, provide proof of income, and proof of necessary space. The process is completely free of charge.

„We work with our dogs every day, both to make them happier and more readily adoptable. Each of them is capable of giving such love, as perhaps only another dog has ever given you, once upon a time. Any one of them can fulfill you and make you and your entire family happy. Unfortunately, they are confined to the shelter and can't come to your home, seek you out, and coax you. So when it comes to your happiness, the ball is in your court," says Anca Tomescu, President of the Speranța (Hope) Foundation.

More photos of the dogs available for adoption and other useful information can be found at www.ilfovadopta.ro and www.adapostulsperanta.ro.

maia@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Consiliul Judetean Ilfov's Facebook page)