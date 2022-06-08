Man fined EUR 2,500 for abandoning dog on side of the road close to Bucharest

A man from Ilfov, the county that surrounds Bucharest, received a fine of RON 12,000 (almost EUR 2,500) after abandoning a dog on the side of a road last week. According to Euronews Romania, this is the maximum fine given in such cases in Romania.

A woman spotted the man abandoning his dog somewhere close to Caldarusani Monastery in Gruiu commune and notified the Animal Protection agency in Ilfov. She took pictures of the man while he stopped the car and pulled a dog out of the trunk.

“The woman tried to explain to him that his act meant abandonment, but he did not care,” the Animal Protection agency in Ilfov wrote on Facebook.

“The police went there to look for the dog, but they did not find it. He got scared and ran away,” it added.

The Romanian authorities have recently tripled the fines for animal cruelty. Thus, according to Euronews.ro, the police can now apply fines ranging from RON 3,000 to RON 12,000.

(Photo source: Facebook/Protectia Animalelor CJ Ilfov)