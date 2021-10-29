Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 10/29/2021 - 11:13
Eco

Romania photo of the day: Hydrogen bus tested on the streets of Brasov

29 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A hydrogen-powered bus has been tested on the streets of Brasov, a well-known mountain resort in central Romania, as the local authorities want eco-friendly public transport in the city. (Photo source: Primaria Municipiului Brasov on Facebook).

So far, the Brasov Municipality has contracted and partially received 133 environmentally friendly means of transport, electric buses, trolleybuses and hybrid buses, according to a press release.

Following the test drives of the hydrogen-fulled bus and based on a comparative study between electric and hydrogen buses to be completed in November, Brasov will decide the future of mobility in the city. The municipality wants to attract European funds to purchase more green means of transport.

According to Ovidiu Borcea, Solaris' representative in Romania, the hydrogen bus charges in about 5-10 minutes and offers a driving range of about 350 km while preserving the advantages of an electric engine. Its price is about EUR 700,000, making it around EUR 100,000 more expensive than the electric version.

The hydrogen bus produced by Solaris was also tested in Cluj-Napoca and Târgu Mureș. Next, test drives will take place in Sfântu Gheorghe, Iaşi, Galaţi, Constanţa, Râmnicu Vâlcea, Craiova, Timişoara, Oradea, and Bucharest.

newsroom@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 10/18/2021 - 14:53
18 October 2021
Business
Twelve RO cities to test hydrogen fuel cell bus
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 10/29/2021 - 11:13
Eco

Romania photo of the day: Hydrogen bus tested on the streets of Brasov

29 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A hydrogen-powered bus has been tested on the streets of Brasov, a well-known mountain resort in central Romania, as the local authorities want eco-friendly public transport in the city. (Photo source: Primaria Municipiului Brasov on Facebook).

So far, the Brasov Municipality has contracted and partially received 133 environmentally friendly means of transport, electric buses, trolleybuses and hybrid buses, according to a press release.

Following the test drives of the hydrogen-fulled bus and based on a comparative study between electric and hydrogen buses to be completed in November, Brasov will decide the future of mobility in the city. The municipality wants to attract European funds to purchase more green means of transport.

According to Ovidiu Borcea, Solaris' representative in Romania, the hydrogen bus charges in about 5-10 minutes and offers a driving range of about 350 km while preserving the advantages of an electric engine. Its price is about EUR 700,000, making it around EUR 100,000 more expensive than the electric version.

The hydrogen bus produced by Solaris was also tested in Cluj-Napoca and Târgu Mureș. Next, test drives will take place in Sfântu Gheorghe, Iaşi, Galaţi, Constanţa, Râmnicu Vâlcea, Craiova, Timişoara, Oradea, and Bucharest.

newsroom@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 10/18/2021 - 14:53
18 October 2021
Business
Twelve RO cities to test hydrogen fuel cell bus
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

26 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian entrepreneur lists his agriculture group to raise money for expansion
17 October 2021
Sports
Russian-Ukrainian Team Spirit wins Dota 2 world championship in Bucharest
14 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian software company announces biggest IT listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
14 October 2021
Social
Journalist investigation reveals corruption within Romanian Orthodox Church
12 October 2021
Community
Expat in Romania - Joseph Long (US): Romania has brought me good food and great people
25 October 2021
RI +
Back home: Two Romanians left France to start a cider business in Transylvania
25 October 2021
Discover Romania
Documentaries that highlight Romania's nature & wildlife
11 October 2021
Discover Romania
Romanian song of the week: Spike - Zeu