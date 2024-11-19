The pharmaceutical industry, 40% share in the Eltra Logis business, based on the development of the sector in Romania

News from Companies

Eltra Logis, one of the main players in the niche logistics, transport, and storage market, is strengthening its position in the pharmaceutical industry, which now generates 40% of the company's turnover. This consideration comes based on the significant consumption of medicines in Romania and the development of local production capacities in the pharmaceutical sector. The company aims to increase the pharma segment of its business to 80% by 2030.

Eltra Logis' decision to change its business focus to the pharmaceutical industry was driven by major challenges in the textile sector in Romania, which has become increasingly less profitable. In recent years, many factories in the textile industry have had to close their doors due to the significant increase in wage costs, making it difficult to remain competitive in a globalized market. Faced with these difficulties, Eltra Logis decided to rethink its strategy and focus on an expanding field, such as pharmaceuticals, where demand is growing and profit margins are more favorable. This transition was essential to maintaining the sustainability of the company and adapting to the new economic realities.

„The pharmaceutical industry has a special dynamic and we see that more and more companies are opening production capacities in Romania. This leads to an increase in the need for nationwide warehousing and distribution. Eltra Logis responds to the market’s needs and offers warehousing, distribution and international transport services. We adapt to the requirements of the pharmaceutical market in Romania and Europe and aim to expand our capacities for this sector”, stated Elena Jianu, founder of Eltra Logis.

Eltra Logis has invested EUR 2 mln in 2023 in the opening of its first pharmaceutical storage facility, with a capacity of 370 pallets at controlled temperatures. The company has ambitious expansion plans by 2025, with an additional capacity of 1000 pallets for products that require storage at temperatures of 15-25°C.

The company has developed near Pitești, in Albota, an important logistics platform that complies with all the standards and which, together with the division of refrigerated trucks certified for the transport of medicines, can increase the turnover by another 12% in 2025, figures also estimated by the statistics in the pharmaceutical industry for Romania.

The main factors that were the basis of the decision to invest in this field were the high consumption of medicines in Romania, the crisis in the health system management and the lack of provision of the necessary in the profile industry in Romania. At the same time, the wide range of supplement suppliers meeting the increasing market demand has also contributed to the company’s volume growth.

As the pharmaceutical sector in Romania and Europe continues to evolve, Eltra Logis positions itself as a trusted strategic partner for pharmaceutical companies, offering integrated international and domestic transport services, including last mile, as well as specific storage, picking, preparation services for orders, all monitored with modern and easy-to-use WMS software.

With a modern infrastructure and a dedicated team, the company is committed to staying at the forefront of the market, constantly adapting to new industry requirements and standards.

About Eltra Logis

In 2006 the Eltra Logis story came to life. The company started with a single warehouse in Romania, Albota – a logistically excellent location for a geographical area like Romania – and ended up having several warehouses in both Romania and Spain.

With an incredible network of partners across Europe, Eltra Logis has expanded and refined its services to state-of-the-art standards: Cross Dock, Logistics, Warehousing and Handling, Fashion, Pharmaceuticals, and High Value Goods.

The company has a very modern fleet and an extensive network of subcontractors and couriers, who work under the responsibility and control of Eltra Logis. It currently has a total storage capacity of 10.000 mp.

