Romania's largest refinery Petromidia to boost exports to six years' high

Romania's largest refinery, Petromidia, part of Rompetrol Rafinare group controlled by the KMGI group, will increase its fuel exports to 1.76 million tonnes this year to reach the highest volume of exports in six years. The group's exports will account for 35% of its output.

Even though the domestic market remains a priority, the plan shows that 2025 will be the company's highest export volume of petroleum products in the last six years, as shown in the company's presentation cited by Economica.net.

As for the destination of fuels by category, Petromidia will deliver twice as much diesel than petrol on the Romanian market, while the exports are roughly balanced in terms of the category of fuel (with slightly more petrol shipped abroad). For petrol, only 628,000 tonnes will go to the domestic market, much less than will be exported (841,000 tonnes).

For diesel, however, the situation is the opposite: almost 1.5 million tonnes will be delivered to the domestic market, compared to not even 800,000 tonnes for export.

Petromidia will process 5.3 million tonnes of total raw materials (of which 4.96 million tonnes of crude oil), and the group's other refinery, Vega (which produces (bitumen, hexane, solvents, and other products), will process 403,000 tonnes of raw materials.

(Photo source: Facebook/Rompetrol-KMG International)