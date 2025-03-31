Energy

Romania's largest refinery Petromidia to boost exports to six years' high

31 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's largest refinery, Petromidia, part of  Rompetrol Rafinare group controlled by the KMGI group, will increase its fuel exports to 1.76 million tonnes this year to reach the highest volume of exports in six years. The group's exports will account for 35% of its output.

Even though the domestic market remains a priority, the plan shows that 2025 will be the company's highest export volume of petroleum products in the last six years, as shown in the company's presentation cited by Economica.net.

As for the destination of fuels by category, Petromidia will deliver twice as much diesel than petrol on the Romanian market, while the exports are roughly balanced in terms of the category of fuel (with slightly more petrol shipped abroad). For petrol, only 628,000 tonnes will go to the domestic market, much less than will be exported (841,000 tonnes).

For diesel, however, the situation is the opposite: almost 1.5 million tonnes will be delivered to the domestic market, compared to not even 800,000 tonnes for export.

Petromidia will process 5.3 million tonnes of total raw materials (of which 4.96 million tonnes of crude oil), and the group's other refinery, Vega (which produces (bitumen, hexane, solvents, and other products), will process 403,000 tonnes of raw materials.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Rompetrol-KMG International)

Normal
Energy

Romania's largest refinery Petromidia to boost exports to six years' high

31 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's largest refinery, Petromidia, part of  Rompetrol Rafinare group controlled by the KMGI group, will increase its fuel exports to 1.76 million tonnes this year to reach the highest volume of exports in six years. The group's exports will account for 35% of its output.

Even though the domestic market remains a priority, the plan shows that 2025 will be the company's highest export volume of petroleum products in the last six years, as shown in the company's presentation cited by Economica.net.

As for the destination of fuels by category, Petromidia will deliver twice as much diesel than petrol on the Romanian market, while the exports are roughly balanced in terms of the category of fuel (with slightly more petrol shipped abroad). For petrol, only 628,000 tonnes will go to the domestic market, much less than will be exported (841,000 tonnes).

For diesel, however, the situation is the opposite: almost 1.5 million tonnes will be delivered to the domestic market, compared to not even 800,000 tonnes for export.

Petromidia will process 5.3 million tonnes of total raw materials (of which 4.96 million tonnes of crude oil), and the group's other refinery, Vega (which produces (bitumen, hexane, solvents, and other products), will process 403,000 tonnes of raw materials.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Rompetrol-KMG International)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

01 April 2025
People
Romanian among recipients of US Secretary of State’s 2025 International Women of Courage Award
01 April 2025
M&A
MidEuropa sells Romanian healthcare network Regina Maria to Finland's Mehiläinen
31 March 2025
Defense
NATO anti-missile shield made Romania safe, interim president says
31 March 2025
Environment
Bears back in the spotlight after recent attack, encounters in Romanian mountain towns
31 March 2025
Culture
Bookfest 2025: José Luis Peixoto, Gonçalo M. Tavares among authors present at Bucharest book fair
31 March 2025
Energy
S&P: Romania's Constanta port becomes largest diesel importer in Med/Black Sea region
31 March 2025
Macro
Erste sees growing optimism in Romania as 'political uncertainties subside'
31 March 2025
Interviews
First Romanian to reach mystical Lake Tele: Irina Papuc on her once-in-a-lifetime Congo adventure