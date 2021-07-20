Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. 

 

Regional pet shop chain Pet Network active in RO changes owner

20 July 2021
The owner of Pet Network International, the leading omnichannel pet care platform in southeast Europe with operations in Croatia, Romania (Animax), Slovenia, Serbia and Bulgaria, the Rohatyn Group (TRG), announced that it entered an agreement to sell the chain to A&M Capital Europe (AMCE), according to Businesswire.com.

The buyer is a London-based, operationally-focused European middle-market private equity firm.

The transaction, terms of which were not disclosed, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.

Pet Network was created by TRG in 2018 through the acquisition and merger of three distinct companies, active in the pet supply industry in Southeast Europe: Pet Centar, which operates in Croatia, Serbia and Romania; Animax, which operates in Romania; and Mr. Pet, which operates in Slovenia.

The company operates over 150 physical stores in five countries, under the Pet Centar, Maxi Pet, Animax and Mr. Pet brands.

The company also operates various e-commerce channels, including veterinary pharmacies.

Founded in 2001 by Ludovic Cristian Pop, the Animax network has now reached over 105 stores, being the largest pet chain in Romania. Animax is managed by Pet Product, established in 1998. Last year, the network had a turnover of RON 207.3 mln and a net profit of RON 14.9 mln, with 700 employees.

Simona Fodor
Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

Simona Fodor
Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

