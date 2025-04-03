Romanian court keeps under preventive arrest financier of pro-Russian politician Georgescu

Bogdan Peschir, accused of corrupting voters in the electoral campaign of pro-Russian candidate Călin Georgescu during the electoral campaign in Romania last year, remains in custody during investigations after his appeal was rejected, according to G4Media.

Businessman Bogdan Peschir was placed under arrest on March 21 for 30 days after his home was searched in a criminal case regarding voter corruption in the campaign for former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu. He had been detained on March 20, and on March 21, he was heard at the Prosecutor's Office of the High Court of Cassation and Justice.

The alleged financier of Georgescu's electoral campaign is accused by prosecutors of offering almost USD 900,000 in gifts on the TikRok application to individuals to influence the vote in favor of Geogescu.

Upon leaving the hearings, his lawyer stated that Peschir feels "discriminated against for his political opinions." Asked where his client earned his money, the lawyer said he has been operating in the cryptocurrency market for about seven years.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

