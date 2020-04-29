Romanian group invests EUR 2 mln in pork processing unit

The Peris slaughterhouse, a pork processing unit in Romania part of Agricover group, is investing EUR 2 million to increase production and packaging capacity of its meat processing units.

The company has decided to make this investment due to the increasing demand in the local market. Some processes will be completely automated.

The Agricover group, controlled by Iranian investor Jabbar Kanani, took over the Peris slaughterhouse in 2015 by Agricover. By 2018, the group had invested over EUR 10 mln in refurbishing and modernizing the unit.

"In this new context, we needed to make a quick decision to cover the demand. Starting May 1, we will double the production capacity for value-added products, as the demand is increasingly stronger in this market segment. The investment aims at complete automation by the use of "no-touch" technology and at the purchase of new packaging and labeling lines," said the company's manager Bogdan Grama.

"We have also purchased a high-performance system for scanning and monitoring body temperature with the help of thermal imaging cameras to conduct an efficient daily epidemiological triage of our employees," he added.

The company has kept open its 24 stores in Bucharest.

(Photo source: the company)