Italian investor pours EUR 10 mln in new production facilities
29 April 2020
Bathroom furniture manufacturer Savini Due, which has a factory in Sebes, in central Romania, has contracted a loan of RON 24 million (EUR 5 mln) from BRD Societe Generale.

The company will use the money to finance the automation of production and the construction of two new halls, to increase exports and domestic sales, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The investment in the two new production halls is RON 48 mln (nearly EUR 10 mln), and the company will cover part of the cost from its own sources.

"Savini Due is a top brand in the furniture industry and one of our oldest customers. We are proud that we have accompanied the development of this company since its establishment in Romania," said Yves Lallemand, Deputy General Manager of BRD, coordinator of Corporate Banking activity.

Savini Due is one of the largest bathroom furniture manufacturers in Europe, established in 2003. Italian businessman Piersante Savini controls the company.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Savini Due)

Normal
