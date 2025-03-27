PepsiCo invests USD 137,000 in new training center for employees and students in Romania

PepsiCo has launched a new USD 137,000 Training Center at its East Balkans beverage plant in Dragomirești-Deal, Romania, designed to support the education and development of both employees and students. The facility, equipped with cutting-edge technology, offers hands-on training in soft drink production, enabling employees and technical students to simulate production and maintenance processes in a controlled environment, the company said.

The program, which started this month, is training employees from PepsiCo East Balkans plants to become internal trainers.

The center, which accommodates up to 20 people at a time, includes various mechanical, electronic, and pneumatic systems, along with a mini robot for simulating production processes.

Additionally, separate laboratory sessions will be held at the PepsiCo Training Center for students from the National University of Science and Technology Politehnica Bucharest, Faculty of Mechanical Engineering and Mechatronics.

“Through this initiative, we aim to provide our colleagues and future industry specialists with a highly practical learning experience. The training center is a place where they can test, experiment, and learn directly on real equipment in a safe environment,” said Silvia Petre, HR Director of PepsiCo East Balkans.

PepsiCo's investment in the Dragomirești-Deal plant also includes a USD 13 million fully automated production line, which has enhanced production capacity while significantly reducing energy and water consumption.

PepsiCo has been operating in Romania for over 30 years, investing USD 320 million in the country in the last decade to strengthen its role as a key regional production and distribution hub.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: PepsiCo)