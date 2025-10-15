PepsiCo invests USD 8.5 mln in new beverage canning line at Romanian plant

PepsiCo has inaugurated a new beverage canning line at its Dragomirești-Deal plant in Ilfov county, near Bucharest, following an investment of USD 8.5 million. According to the official announcement, it is the only line of its kind operated by PepsiCo in the Eastern Balkans.

The fully automated line has a production capacity of up to 1.5 million cans per day and supports various packaging formats ranging from 250 to 500 milliliters. It will produce drinks across PepsiCo’s East Balkans portfolio, including Pepsi, Mirinda, 7Up, Mountain Dew, and Lipton.

The investment is part of PepsiCo’s broader modernization effort in Romania. In 2023, the company commissioned its most automated bottle-filling line in Europe after a USD 13 million investment.

With seven production lines now operational, the Dragomirești-Deal plant can produce more than 500 million liters of beverages annually, of which up to 20% are exported to seven regional markets.

“We are proud to have the most automated bottle-filling line in PepsiCo’s European portfolio, and now we are adding the only PepsiCo canning line in the Eastern Balkans to our operations. This investment marks a new stage in the modernization and development of our operations in Romania. Beverages produced in Dragomirești-Deal reach consumers in seven markets, positioning us as a strategic production and distribution hub for Central and Southeastern Europe,” said Radu Berevoescu, General Manager, PepsiCo East Balkans.

The new line integrates advanced automation technologies and connects directly to the plant’s logistics system using guided robots that handle and store pallets, enabling a fully automated process from filling to loading.

PepsiCo, whose brands include Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, and Quaker, reported nearly USD 92 billion in net revenue in 2024. Its products are consumed more than one billion times a day in over 200 countries and territories worldwide.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)