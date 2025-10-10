Romanian company Caress Society invests RON 17.6 mln in eco-friendly cosmetics factory

Romanian cosmetics company Caress Society has announced plans to build a modern production facility in Filipeștii de Tîrg, Prahova County, with a total investment of RON 17.6 million (some EUR 3.5 million). The project will be co-financed through the Just Transition Program 2021–2027, with approximately 70% covered by EU funds and the rest from the company’s own resources.

Construction is scheduled to take place between April 2025 and March 2027, with the factory expected to meet nZEB (nearly Zero-Energy Building) standards.

The facility will occupy around 800 square meters on a 5,000 sqm site and will produce cosmetics made primarily from certified eco-friendly ingredients. Planned products include anti-aging creams, shower gels, massage oils, body lotions, and natural shampoos and conditioners.

The project is expected to create 22 new jobs, according to company representatives.

Alin Petenciuc, Founder, General Manager at Caress Society, stated: “Through this investment, Caress Society takes an important step towards its own production of cosmetic products made primarily from certified eco-friendly ingredients for the retail and HoReCa segments, and strengthens its position in the cosmetics industry by developing new, innovative, and sustainable products.”

“The investment will allow us to diversify our portfolio, consolidate our presence on the local market, and implement our internationalization strategy. We estimate that once the factory becomes fully operational, our turnover will double within the next two years.”

Founded in 2017, Caress Society is an importer and distributor of international cosmetic brands such as Lirene, Vellie, Sleek Line, and Beardburys, supplying over 2,000 stores nationwide. The company reported a 2024 turnover of RON 8.7 million, with 80% generated through modern retail channels.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)