Discount retailer Pepco opens 500th store in Romania as it marks 10 years in the market

Discount retailer Pepco celebrated a decade of operations in Romania on Thursday, September 11, with the opening of its 500th store nationwide. The company, which first entered the country in 2015 with stores in Bucharest, Ploiești, and Câmpina, now operates in more than 100 cities and employs nearly 4,000 people.

Romania has become Pepco Group’s second-largest market, acting as a testing ground for new retail concepts in Central and Eastern Europe, the retailer said.

In 2024, Pepco Romania reported revenues of RON 2.9 billion (EUR 574 million) and a net profit of RON 424 million (EUR 83 million), representing year-on-year increases of 13% and 29%, respectively.

“Romania has become one of the most dynamic and strategically important markets for Pepco Group. Our scale, customer base, and consistent performance here are vital to our overall success in Central and Eastern Europe,” said Anca Radu, Operations Improvement Director, Pepco.

The company has also invested RON 35 million (EUR 7 million) since 2019 in corporate social responsibility programs, focusing on education, child protection, and vulnerable families. Initiatives have included partnerships with Teach for Romania, Save the Children Romania, and literacy programs.

Over the past decade, Pepco has expanded steadily in Romania, growing from 100 stores in 2017 to 250 in 2019, 350 in 2022, 450 in 2024, and now 500 in 2025. Looking ahead, the company plans to expand further into smaller towns and neighborhoods, strengthening its position as one of Romania’s most accessible retailers.

Pepco currently employs over 30,000 people in 18 countries across Europe with a network of close to 4,000 stores.

