Polish group Żabka reaches 100 Froo stores in Romania in one year

Froo, the convenience store format developed by Poland’s Żabka Group, opened its 100th store in Romania, just 12 months after entering the market. The expansion reflects the group’s rapid rollout strategy and growing footprint in Romanian urban and residential areas.

Since entering the Romanian market, Froo stores opened in Bucharest, Pitești, and Constanța, averaging one new location every three days. The format focuses on proximity retail, offering a mix of essential groceries, ready-to-eat meals, and beverages, including coffee and hot snacks through its in-store Froo Bistro.

The company operates on a business partnership model, allowing individuals to run their own Froo stores with support from the Żabka group. Existing independent retailers can also convert their shops into Froo stores, gaining access to the brand’s operational model and logistics.

“In just one year, Froo has reached 100 stores. This is a significant milestone that reflects the strength of our ambition and the dedication of our exceptional teams in Romania and Poland. We are grateful to all our partners and suppliers who believe in our mission and grow alongside us. While we are proud of what we’ve achieved, we know this is only the beginning,” said Anna Grabowska, EVP Żabka Polska, Managing Director at Żabka International.

About 80% of Froo’s product range is sourced from Romanian brands, with additional items provided by international and Polish suppliers. Since its launch, Froo stores have sold over one million hot dogs and 600,000 coffees.

Froo’s operations in Romania are supported by DRIM Daniel Distributie, which handles logistics and supply chain services.

