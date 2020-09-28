Romanians can pay pension contributions retroactively

Romania's Government amended by an emergency ordinance the legislation on the public pension system.

Thus, people who haven't retired yet and who want to supplement (or complete) their contribution to the public social security system to get a public pension will be able to pay their missing contributions retroactively.

The decision taken by the Government allows persons who, although of retirement age, do not have the minimum contribution period to receive a pension to get this right.

"Romanian citizens in the country or abroad, who have not retired, and who were not insured during certain periods, will be able to conclude, until August 31, 2021, an insurance contract through which they can pay their social insurance contribution retroactively for periods of maximum six years prior to the month of concluding the contract," according to a Government statement, quoted by Agerpres.

(Photo: Adobe Stock)

[email protected]om