Retailer Penny gets listed on Glovo delivery platform in Romania

Delivery service Glovo in Romania added, starting January 25, German discount retailer Penny in its application for Bucharest and Oradea.

Customers can use the Glovo application to order the desired products from Penny stores, and Glovo will deliver them to the indicated address within a maximum of one hour.

There is no minimum order, and the delivery costs RON 15.99 (EUR 3) in Bucharest and RON 11.99 (EUR 2.4) in Oradea.

All products from Penny stores will be available on Glovo, from categories such as beverages (water, juices, alcohol), sausages, dairy products, snacks and bakery products, sweets, ready to eat, household and family products, cosmetics.

"Currently, the partnership exists in Bucharest and Oradea, and this year we will expand it at the national level," said Victor Racariu, general manager of Glovo CEE. In the last year, most of the big retail chains in Romania have closed partnerships with online delivery platforms, especially in the big cities.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

