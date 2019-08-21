Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 08/21/2019 - 09:29
Social
Pedestrian death rate in Romania is the highest in EU
21 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The rate of deaths among pedestrians in Romania, caused by road traffic accidents, is the highest in the European Union. With 37 deaths per million inhabitants, the country tops the ranking.

Bulgaria ranks first in the EU in terms of car accidents, a Eurostat study shows.

The number of deaths recorded in road traffic accidents in the European Union was estimated at around 25,000 in 2017, which puts the death rate at 50 fatalities per million inhabitants. The annual number of deaths on EU roads has been around 25,000 since 2013 so far. The number is down from the 43,000 registered in 2007.

Car accident deaths accounted for almost half (46%) of all fatal road accidents in 2017, followed by deaths for pedestrians (21%), motorcyclists (15%), cyclists (8%). Among the EU member states, Bulgaria ranks highest in the category of fatal car accidents with 64 deaths per 1 million inhabitants (according to 2016 data).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 08/21/2019 - 09:29
Social
Pedestrian death rate in Romania is the highest in EU
21 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The rate of deaths among pedestrians in Romania, caused by road traffic accidents, is the highest in the European Union. With 37 deaths per million inhabitants, the country tops the ranking.

Bulgaria ranks first in the EU in terms of car accidents, a Eurostat study shows.

The number of deaths recorded in road traffic accidents in the European Union was estimated at around 25,000 in 2017, which puts the death rate at 50 fatalities per million inhabitants. The annual number of deaths on EU roads has been around 25,000 since 2013 so far. The number is down from the 43,000 registered in 2007.

Car accident deaths accounted for almost half (46%) of all fatal road accidents in 2017, followed by deaths for pedestrians (21%), motorcyclists (15%), cyclists (8%). Among the EU member states, Bulgaria ranks highest in the category of fatal car accidents with 64 deaths per 1 million inhabitants (according to 2016 data).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

21 August 2019
Politics
Presidents of U.S. and Romania issue joint statement on future bilateral relations
15 August 2019
Entertainment
Metallica donates for children’s hospital in Bucharest, sings Romanian song
09 August 2019
Business
Oracle Romania CEO officially investigated for bribe taking
07 August 2019
Business
Update: Oracle Romania CEO, reportedly targeted by corruption investigation
07 August 2019
Politics
Romanian President Iohannis to meet US President Trump on August 20
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian investigators find first victim’s remains in the woods
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian authorities confirm the murder of 15-year old missing girl
02 August 2019
Politics
Romanian education minister dismissed after controversial remark related to kidnapping case

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40