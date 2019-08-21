Pedestrian death rate in Romania is the highest in EU

The rate of deaths among pedestrians in Romania, caused by road traffic accidents, is the highest in the European Union. With 37 deaths per million inhabitants, the country tops the ranking.

Bulgaria ranks first in the EU in terms of car accidents, a Eurostat study shows.

The number of deaths recorded in road traffic accidents in the European Union was estimated at around 25,000 in 2017, which puts the death rate at 50 fatalities per million inhabitants. The annual number of deaths on EU roads has been around 25,000 since 2013 so far. The number is down from the 43,000 registered in 2007.

Car accident deaths accounted for almost half (46%) of all fatal road accidents in 2017, followed by deaths for pedestrians (21%), motorcyclists (15%), cyclists (8%). Among the EU member states, Bulgaria ranks highest in the category of fatal car accidents with 64 deaths per 1 million inhabitants (according to 2016 data).

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)