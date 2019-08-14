Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 08/14/2019 - 11:03
Social
BBC Radio 4 will broadcast 28-minute episode about “Romania’s killer roads”
14 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

BBC Radio 4's foreign affairs documentary series Crossing Continents will broadcast this month a 28-minute episode about “Romania’s killer roads,” and about the #sieu protest against the country’s poor road infrastructure started by local entrepreneur Stefan Mandachi.

“Everybody in Romania knows someone who has died in a road accident. The country has the highest road death rate in the European Union – twice the EU average and more than three times that in the UK. A young businessman, Stefan Mandachi, has built a meter long stretch of motorway near his home in the rural north-east of the country, as a visual protest against political inaction and corruption,” reads the episode’s presentation.

The “Romania’s Killer Roads” episode will be broadcast on August 22, as part of BBC Radio 4’s Crossing Continents series.

Stefan Mandachi, who owns one of the biggest fast food chains in Romania – Spartan, built and inaugurated in March a one-meter highway to protest the lack of modern road infrastructure in the region of Moldova. He also launched the Romania vrea autostrazi (Romania wants highways) campaign, which aims to draw attention to the poor road infrastructure in Romania, which is one of the main causes for the high number of people losing their lives on the country’s roads. The campaign also has a hashtag used on social media: #sieu (which translates as me too).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 08/14/2019 - 11:03
Social
BBC Radio 4 will broadcast 28-minute episode about “Romania’s killer roads”
14 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

BBC Radio 4's foreign affairs documentary series Crossing Continents will broadcast this month a 28-minute episode about “Romania’s killer roads,” and about the #sieu protest against the country’s poor road infrastructure started by local entrepreneur Stefan Mandachi.

“Everybody in Romania knows someone who has died in a road accident. The country has the highest road death rate in the European Union – twice the EU average and more than three times that in the UK. A young businessman, Stefan Mandachi, has built a meter long stretch of motorway near his home in the rural north-east of the country, as a visual protest against political inaction and corruption,” reads the episode’s presentation.

The “Romania’s Killer Roads” episode will be broadcast on August 22, as part of BBC Radio 4’s Crossing Continents series.

Stefan Mandachi, who owns one of the biggest fast food chains in Romania – Spartan, built and inaugurated in March a one-meter highway to protest the lack of modern road infrastructure in the region of Moldova. He also launched the Romania vrea autostrazi (Romania wants highways) campaign, which aims to draw attention to the poor road infrastructure in Romania, which is one of the main causes for the high number of people losing their lives on the country’s roads. The campaign also has a hashtag used on social media: #sieu (which translates as me too).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

09 August 2019
Business
Oracle Romania CEO officially investigated for bribe taking
07 August 2019
Business
Update: Oracle Romania CEO, reportedly targeted by corruption investigation
07 August 2019
Politics
Romanian President Iohannis to meet US President Trump on August 20
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian investigators find first victim’s remains in the woods
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian authorities confirm the murder of 15-year old missing girl
02 August 2019
Politics
Romanian education minister dismissed after controversial remark related to kidnapping case
02 August 2019
Social
Media: Forensic anthropology analysis shows that bones found at murder suspect’s house belong to teenage girl
01 August 2019
Politics
Former health minister to run for mayor in Bucharest

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40