Black Friday sales processed by PayU Romania top EUR 100 mln by early afternoon

The e-commerce sector recorded strong early results on Black Friday 2025, according to real-time data released on Friday, November 7, by PayU GPO Romania from its dedicated Media Center. By 14:10, the payment processor reported successful transactions totaling RON 514 million (roughly EUR 101 million).

PayU said shoppers had made roughly 889,000 purchases, with around 70% completed using one-click payments.

The largest transaction processed so far reached RON 65,269 at 12:17, followed by payments of RON 50,076 at 9:02 and RON 49,788 at 9:49.

The average shopping basket hit RON 580, a figure about three times higher than on a typical day, while the average value of installment-based purchases climbed to RON 950, nearly double the usual amount.

The most purchased categories include cosmetics, FMCG items such as groceries and non-perishables, children’s products, IT&C, and home and décor goods, the same source said.

Black Friday 2025 activity remained strong across major platforms. By 13:10, eMAG customers had ordered 2.44 million products worth a total of RON 706 million, with an average spend of RON 1,420 per client, according to Stirileprotv.ro. The platform registered 7.7 million visits, 84% of which came from mobile devices, and users viewed 162.5 million pages - the equivalent of 190 years and 336 days of browsing time in just a few hours.

eMAG, the largest online retailer in Romania, initially estimated Black Friday sales this year at RON 940 million (EUR 184.7 million), RON 44 million more than the previous year.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vasilis Ververidis/Dreamstime.com)