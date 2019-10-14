Romania Insider
Number of pay TV subscriptions exceed that of households in Romania
14 October 2019
Romanians boast high TV ownership rates and they use their TVs rather intensely while the use of online content, although lower, is also impressive, shows the latest study on TV and video consumption habits carried out by SES ASTRA Romania through Mercury Research.

The study shows that three out of four Romanians (73%) own an HD TV, and 18% have an UltraHD TV.

Moreover, 55% of the respondents stated that they have at least one smart TV, compared to 44% in 2017.

At the end of 2018, the number of pay TV subscribers exceeded the number of households in Romania, for the first time, a separate study of the media and telecom market regulator ANCOM revealed.

Nearly half of Romanians (45%) have a subscription to a video streaming platform in 2019, compared to 7% in 2016.

In 2019, on average, a Romanian watches TV for 3.3 hours a day during the week and 3.7 hours a day during the weekend.

Two thirds of the respondents say they watch online video content on average for 2.3 hours daily during the week and 2.5 hours on weekends.

Romanians typically watch news programs -- defined by local standards, except for youngsters that prefer movies. Pro TV remains the most popular TV station, followed by Antena 1 while the public station ranks below Kanal TV on the fourth place.

(Photo: Pexels.com)

[email protected]

