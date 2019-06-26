Romanian media investor gets licenses for more TV stations

After Smart TV, Romanian media investor Adrian Sarbu, the founder of Romania’s biggest private TV station - Pro TV (which he sold to CME group meanwhile), is preparing the launch of three other TV channels.

The National Audiovisual Council (CNA) has approved his requests for three more TV stations: one will focus on news, another one on business, and the third one on entertainment, Wall-street.ro reported. The names of the three new channels are Aleph Business (generalist), Aleph News (informative themes) and Aleph Comedy (thematic entertainment). Sarbu plans to invest EUR 14 million in these three projects.

The company that runs the three licenses is Aleph Media SRL, a company whose shareholder is Cristina Iacob, the director of movies such as Selfie and Oh, Ramona! and the businessman's life partner.

Adrian Sarbu said he would submit two more requests to CNA, one for an educational channel and another for a lifestyle television.

CNA on June 6 approved the licence for Smart TV, a TV station founded by Adrian Sarbu and Marius Tuca. To be launched at the end of 2019, it will have a general profile, with 56% of its own production and 44% of foreign production. The programs will be informative (23%), educational (2.7%), cultural (8.7%).

