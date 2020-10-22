Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/22/2020 - 08:12
Business

British payment operator PayPoint sells Romanian operations to Innova Capital

22 October 2020
The UK cash and online payment operator PayPoint announced that it reached an agreement to sell its Romanian subsidiaries PayPoint Services and PayZone to the investment fund Innova Capital in a cash deal worth GBP 47 million (EUR 52 mln).

The company said it sold its Romanian operations to focus on the core markets in the UK in line with its strategy.

"We believe that Innova is the right owner to take these businesses forward, and we wish PayPoint Romania and Innova all the best in the future," said the PayPoint CEO Nick Wiles.

In the financial year ended March 31, 2020, PayPoint Romania generated revenues of GBP 69.7 mln (EUR 77 mln), an operating profit of GBP 7.3 mln (EUR 8.1 mln), and a pre-tax profit of GBP 6.8 mln (EUR 7.5 mln). The gross assets of PayPoint Romania stood at GBP 48.5 mln (EUR 53.4 mln) on March 31, 2020. PayPoint

Romania is the leading operator of cash payments and electronic charging through retail points.

In Romania, PayPoint officially launched its own-brand cash payment service in August 2008 and expanded its customer portfolio by partnering with several companies in various sectors.

Currently, the company has contracts with 165 customers in telecommunications, utilities, financial services, and more.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

